More than 60 buffaloes stranded on Maharashtra-Gujarat border

Along with vehicles bringing goats to the city, trucks transporting buffaloes to Aarey Milk Colony have also been stopped on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. mid-day had reported that trucks carrying livestock were stranded at the border from Monday as the Maharashtra government has permitted the only online sale of livestock ahead of Bakr Eid. Around six to eight trucks with over 60 buffaloes are also stuck and farm owners fear for the health of these animals. A cattle owner has alleged that two calves have died.

The cattle farm owner from Aarey, Sarfaraz Patel, was bringing buffaloes for his farm from Bhuj and on Tuesday the truck carrying them was stopped at Talasari on the Mumbai-Gujarat border by the police. He claimed they did not allow the truck to enter Maharashtra though he has all the proper permissions. Patel had also posted a video on social networking sites regarding this.



Sarfaraz Patel, farm owner

"I have all the necessary documents but they stopped my truck of buffaloes and due to starvation two of the calves have died. I am worried about my buffaloes now and this treatment to animals is cruelty. I would like to appeal to the government to sort out this issue because otherwise we will face huge losses," he said in the video he posted.

'Truck drivers also suffer'

The president of Aarey Milk Colony Milk Producers' Association, Firoz Patel said, "Milking animals brought from outside Maharashtra are stuck at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. The Palghar police stopped them from 4 am on Tuesday due to which the truck drivers as well as the animals are suffering."

Ajay Wasave, senior inspector of Talasari police station was unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news