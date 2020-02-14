Search

More than just a home

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 10:10 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Watch a film on an artist's house, directed by his daughter

Kekoo Gandhi outside Kekee Manzil
Due to limited seating at the Little Theatre, NCPA, and an overwhelming response on Thursday, there's a second screening of Kekee Manzil — The House of Art, that's being organised at Chemould Prescott Road this Saturday.

Directed by Behroze Gandhy and Dilesh Korya, with music composed by Talvin Singh, the anchor of the film is Kekee Manzil, the ancestral home of Behroze, daughter of the late great gallerist Kekoo Gandhy.

A still from the film
For Behroze, filming her parents had been something she had been doing for a 20-year project with a handycam, capturing moments one after another. Home to them — 93 years of her father's life and 70 of her mother's — this film caputures its essence beautifully a labour of love that took three years to make.

On February 14, 5 pm to 7.30 pm
At The Gallery, Chemould Prescott Road, 3rd floor, Queens Mansion, G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort.
Call 22000211
Log on to https://forms.gle/94YkjwBgZtwTFgcz5 (to register)
Free

