Morning routine! John Abraham crushes on some protein

John Abraham provided a glimpse of how he begins his day on the right note — by eating right. He shared a picture where he can be seen enjoying scrambled eggs. "Crushing these... protein... get it," he captioned the image. If you want muscles like Johnny boy, you know what to do.

John was shooting in Varanasi for Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2, along with Divya Khosla Kumar. Before the coronavirus struck, Satyameva Jayate 2 was based in Mumbai. The director confided that the roots of John's character in Varanasi. The transition has given the film a pan-India feel, appealing even to the viewers in the interiors, he said. The team shot for a few days at a Mumbai studio early next year before calling it a wrap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on May 12, 2021.

