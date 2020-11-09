Morning thrill! Shahid Kapoor takes his bike out for a ride

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor took off for a bike ride. He is part of B-Town's biker gang, which includes Kunal Kemmu, Rohit Roy and Harshvardhan Rane. They leave Mumbai at the crack of dawn to feel the thrill of the roaring engines. Shahid posted a stunning picture to Instagram in which he channelled his morning mood while he heads for a bike ride. In the picture, the 'Jab We Met' star can be seen all geared up for his morning ride with his cool bike. Kapoor is seen wearing a leather jacket pairing it with a pair of cool pants and shoes. Showing off his long hair, Shahid looks absolutely handsome in the picture. Sharing the picture with his fans, he wrote, "#morningride."

Shahid Kapoor shared another picture on the photo-sharing platform, in which he is seen effortlessly posing for the camera while seated on the bike, holding a helmet. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onNov 7, 2020 at 11:38pm PST

Kapoor also gave a glimpse of his cool bike on his Instagram story. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Aaj ka vibe... [sic]." The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Last year, Sasha, along with brother Ishaan Khatter and Kemmu, had zipped across Europe. He had also taken off to Shilim, near Lonavla. Sasha is bike-obsessed and has quite a collection in his garage.

On Saturday, the Jab We Met star prepped for his upcoming sports-drama Jersey and treated his fans to a stunning picture from the cricket field. 'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

Film Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news