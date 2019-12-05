Moroccan Fashion Designer Laila Aziz Explains How UAE Encouraged Her In Designing Varied Outfits

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A change in career is something that people usually do not prefer to do. Laila Aziz, who has her qualification in law is making the right noise in the fashion industry. She grew up designing and sketching fashion outfits which developed her interested in fashion. With an experience of a decade, she is currently a creative designer at ‘Kayat’, a popular fashion brand which designs the modern-day outfits for women. Talking about her love for fashion, she was quoted saying, "Without really knowing what a fashion designer was, I would try using different designs and patterns on my clothes. It came so naturally to me that my parents thought it was just a hobby, but somehow I never got bored of it." However, her parents wanted Laila to pursue a career in law and not fashion.

She was born and raised in Holland and is currently a Los Angeles based Moroccan designer today. Her career in fashion prospered after she got married to Nadir Khayat who is popularly known as RedOne by his stage name. After their marriage, the duo moved to New York where Laila did a one year course in fashion and got a job as a stylist. The designer grabbed everyone’s eyeballs during an awards event in 2008. She made a stunning appearance in a self-styled dress that saw many celebrities approaching her for designing their outfits. That encouraged her to start her own brand. "I started with creating a small collection initially, but it was only from 2013 that I launched my own collections formally twice a year and then there was no looking back", said Laila.

Moreover, the inspiration behind her collection has come from the places she travels and the people she meets. Her collection includes a mix of different colours and dresses which she designs for different women across the globe. Apart from this, she has a special connection with the UAE. Talking about it, she said, "It's a blessing to be able to experience the UAE and it has given excellent exposure to my collection, which is inspired by people of different nationalities, wearing different traditional and modern styles. Also not to forget the Moroccan background that has inspired me to use vibrant colours and styles and sequences in my designs." Today her work taking her to places and Laila Aziz is truly a remarkable name in the fashion industry.

