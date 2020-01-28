Mother chokes toddler son to death, hides his body in a bed box; arrested

In a shocking incident, the Chandigarh police arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly killing her toddler son. According to the police officials, the woman choked her son to death with a woollen glove and hid his body in a bed box at their home in Burail village of Punjab.

The incident came to light when the father found his son's body which was hidden in the bed box for two days. During the police investigation, the accused mother identified as Roopa confessed to killing her son and also her daughter last year.

In both the murder cases, the police are questioning a male friend of Roopsa, whose involvement they suspect in the matter. According to sources, the toddler's father Dashrath, alias Rajesh is an electrician by profession and had married Roopa in 2016.

The couple's son Divyanshu was born in 2017 while their daughter Komal, who was born in 2019, had died mysteriously during the same year, the police said. Earlier, Dashrath had filed a missing complaint about his son. In his complaint, Dashrath said that when he returned home on January 25, he found his son and wife missing. He had also claimed that his wife Roopa was not happy with the marriage and also had differences with his family, reports Hindustan Times.

On Sunday, while he was searching for the quilt, he accidentally opened the bed box and found his son's body lying there. Dashrath immediately rushed his son to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 where he was declared dead on arrival.

A police officer said, "A search following a tip-off from undisclosed sources led to the arrest of the homemaker." Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk said, "After an FIR was lodged following Dashrath’s complaint on Sunday, Roopa was arrested by the Sector 34 police station officials on Monday following search operations."

He further said, "Autopsy revealed a woollen glove lodged in the child’s windpipe." The police's preliminary investigation revealed that Roopa had planned to eliminate the whole family in December 2019. She has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

