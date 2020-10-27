Mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana indulge in some salon time

In between catching up on the Indian Premier League action in the UAE, Gauri and Suhana Khan decided to pamper themselves at a state-of-the-art salon in Dubai. They not only got their hair done but also indulge in nail art. Gauri opted for beach-waves locks. Suhana was more interested in the acrylic nails. Pictures shared by the salon on Instagram prove that the clients and the staff are wearing masks. For the mother and daughter, it was a safe environment to be in.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy. Suhana has been learning acting in New York and has already made her debut with the short film, The Grey Part of Blue. On the other hand, Ira Khan is collaborating with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma for a project.

On the personal front, Suhana Khan keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other gen-z kid. She initially had her Instagram account private, but now, Suhana has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her personal life and honest thoughts.

For the uninitiated, the star kid is also passionate about belly dancing and has been taking online lessons to ace the art. Suhana did not let her passion fade away due to COVID-19. She was often seen brushing up on her skills virtually while spending some time at home.

