Mother sells off new born baby boy for Rs 40,000; arrested

The alleged incident occurred in Hyderabad's private hospital, where the mother was admitted for delivery

Hyderabad: A mother, along with her medical worker allegedly sold her newborn baby for the sum of Rs 40,000. The incident occurred in Hyderabad's private hospital, where the mother was admitted for delivery.

According to Mirror Now, the mother Renuka gave birth to the child out of wedlock in 2015 at the private hospital where B Laxmi worked as a helper. Laxmi allegedly offered Renuka a sum of Rs 40,000 in exchange for her newborn baby. Renuka also agreed to the offer and the deal was done.

The matter came to light when, on November 14 last year, an infant-selling racket was busted in New Delhi by police personnel. During the raid, five newborn babies were rescued. Police arrested 10 members of the gang and a 24-paged charge sheet was also filed.

During the investigation, B Laxmi revealed the alleged deal she had with Renuka to the police. Renuka was tracked down by the police and arrested immediately. A charge sheet was also filed by the police against both women and produced before the court in Telangana.

Upon hearing the case, the II Metropolitan Court at LB Nagar in Telangana found both women guilty for selling the baby boy. The court then sentenced the two women, including the mother of a newborn child, to three years of imprisonment for selling the baby boy. Additionally, a fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on both women.

