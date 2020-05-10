Mother-son duo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Viaan's quarantine fun is all you need right now!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Viaan Kundra are giving major mother-son goals for all the viewers out there!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Viaan have been spending some more quality time together after the lockdown. The mother-son duo has always been adorable and extremely attached to each other. They are often spotted either cooking, working out together, and going on brunches with the entire family. Ever since the social distancing has started, Shilpa has found various ways to keep her son Viaan occupied, as he can't go out to play. Let's take a look at their fun activities together, right away!
The 'SONDAY':
They are posing and flaunting their six-packs and how! Viaan Kundra is an ardent fan of John Cena and WWE. In fact, when he received the opportunity to get in touch with him, Viaan couldn't help but express his fandom in the cutest way possible! Sharing this picture, Shilpa Shetty Kundra updated her fans how much staying fit in extremely important for both mother and son. Well, that's what we call a Sunday well spent!
Today, even my Monday is a “SONDAY“. Mommy + Son motivation = Monday motivation?! My competition is in houseðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂ§¿ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Have to work really hard, ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂ½âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ It’s never too late guys... Your time is NOW or NEVER. . . . . . #mondaymotivation #momandson #sonday #fitspiration #inspiration #fitness #health #gratitude #swasthrahomastraho #fitindia #GetFit2020
Crafting memories:
During the initial lockdown days, Shilpa and Viaan took up some crafting fun. They made multiple notes on heart-shaped sheets. Well, such memories are really worth everything. Be it quarantine or no, spending time with our kids is always beautiful.
It’s a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what’s happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I’m also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! ~ Today, I’m grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day6
Fun Banter:
This video will leave you in splits! If you haven't watched this one, then you surely should. Though shot by Shilpa Shetty's mom, the video shared a fun banter between the actress and her son. Viaan is seen messaging mommy Shilpa, but do you know what he wants in return? A cake! Not kidding!
Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤£one who can be your friend tooðÂÂ¤ÂÂ! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ§¿Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than beforeðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂ§¿âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona
Planting veggies:
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has taught her son Viaan to respect mother nature. In fact, the duo has also created a small kitchen garden at their home, and it has grown out to be beautiful and bountiful. Shilpa and Viaan, after vegetable picking, they also cooked the same for the dinner.
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
Baking:
the actress made some yummy choco-chip cookies and shared a video on her Instagram. She also posted the recipe for her fans. The video is so inspiring, you'll surely bake something with your kids too. And why won't you? This is the most fun way to teach kids teamwork and household chores, without making it a boring task.
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batchðÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂ½âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ) If you’d like to make it at home, here’s all the info you’ll need: ~ INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
movie night:
The family also had fam-jam time on one of the days. Do you know what was the fun part? Homemade popcorn!
On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.
Speaking about her personal like, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. The duo is extremely active and loved on TikTok.
