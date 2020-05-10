Mother-son duo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Viaan's quarantine fun is all you need right now!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Viaan have been spending some more quality time together after the lockdown. The mother-son duo has always been adorable and extremely attached to each other. They are often spotted either cooking, working out together, and going on brunches with the entire family. Ever since the social distancing has started, Shilpa has found various ways to keep her son Viaan occupied, as he can't go out to play. Let's take a look at their fun activities together, right away!

The 'SONDAY':

They are posing and flaunting their six-packs and how! Viaan Kundra is an ardent fan of John Cena and WWE. In fact, when he received the opportunity to get in touch with him, Viaan couldn't help but express his fandom in the cutest way possible! Sharing this picture, Shilpa Shetty Kundra updated her fans how much staying fit in extremely important for both mother and son. Well, that's what we call a Sunday well spent!

Crafting memories:

During the initial lockdown days, Shilpa and Viaan took up some crafting fun. They made multiple notes on heart-shaped sheets. Well, such memories are really worth everything. Be it quarantine or no, spending time with our kids is always beautiful.

Fun Banter:

This video will leave you in splits! If you haven't watched this one, then you surely should. Though shot by Shilpa Shetty's mom, the video shared a fun banter between the actress and her son. Viaan is seen messaging mommy Shilpa, but do you know what he wants in return? A cake! Not kidding!

Planting veggies:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has taught her son Viaan to respect mother nature. In fact, the duo has also created a small kitchen garden at their home, and it has grown out to be beautiful and bountiful. Shilpa and Viaan, after vegetable picking, they also cooked the same for the dinner.

Baking:

the actress made some yummy choco-chip cookies and shared a video on her Instagram. She also posted the recipe for her fans. The video is so inspiring, you'll surely bake something with your kids too. And why won't you? This is the most fun way to teach kids teamwork and household chores, without making it a boring task.

movie night:

The family also had fam-jam time on one of the days. Do you know what was the fun part? Homemade popcorn!

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.

Speaking about her personal like, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. The duo is extremely active and loved on TikTok.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news