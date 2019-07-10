Mother strangles baby girl to death, husband suspects extra-marital affair

crime

The woman strangled the baby to death and fled. In the morning the family rushed the child to the doctor who confirmed her death

In a shocking incident, a woman fled her in-laws' house after allegedly strangling her newborn baby girl to death in Ghaziabad. The incident took place in Abupur locality under Niwari police station of the district on Monday night. The police stated Noor Mohammad, a resident of Abupur was married to Rukhsar about four years ago and she gave birth to two girls, who are now aged three and two.

About a month ago, the accused identified as Rkhsar gave birth to a third girl child in a Delhi hospital. But she abandoned the baby in the hospital and reached her father's house. During this period her in-laws cared for the baby and took her home after being discharged from the hospital. After a month, Rukhsar on Monday reached her in-laws' house along with three-four persons and asked her husband to give her the newborn to take with her to her parental home.

The husband and his family refused to do so. Rukhsar then decided to stay at her in-laws' house. At night, she strangled the baby to death and fled her house. In the morning the family rushed the child to the doctor who confirmed her death. Her husband alleged that his wife was involved in an extra-marital affair so she didn't want to live with him. "The matter is under investigation," said the SHO Niwari police station. No arrest has been made so far.

