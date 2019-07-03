Fed of unending quarrels, man strangles both wives to death

crime

The accused strangled his first wife and then his second wife and ran away after locking the house

New Delhi: Fed up of unending quarrels, man strangles both his wives to death. He killed his wives as he was tired of their quarrels with him and fights among themselves. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi police on Tuesday. The accused identified as Jamshed Alam was taken into custody on charges of murdering his wives, Ismat Parveen and Zabna in south Delhi on June 27. After committing the double murder, he accused escaped to his hometown in Bihar. By the time Delhi Police reached there, he was back in Delhi, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

He was arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area while going to meet a friend. "During interrogation he disclosed that his wives had been quarreling with him and with each other as well. He was fed up. He first strangled Parveen and then his second wife Zabna and ran away after locking the house," said Chinmoy Biswal.



In another incident, a 36-year-old construction worker was arrested for murdering his wife for spending too much time on Facebook chatting with male friends in defiance of his warnings Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The accused identified as Gomathinayagam has three children and confessed to having murdered his wife, Muthumari (33), six days ago on repeated questioning by the police. He has been remanded in 15 days custody by Sankarankoil judicial magistrate, Vijayalakshmi. A police officer from Sankarankoil stated the accused had filed a complaint last Thursday stating that his wife was found dead in their house with deep cuts on her body. "During questioning, he said Muthumari was active on Facebook and was always engaged in chatting with male friends, and any one of the friends could have committed the murder for gain," stated an officer.

