60-year-old husband killed by wife over property dispute in Jalna

crime

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased had allotted four acres of land to his first wife and two acres to Shardabai

Representational Image

Jalna: A 60-year-old man was killed by his wife at their house over a property dispute in Mahakala village in Jalna district. Police said that the accused, Shardabai Mule, is a second wife of the deceased Manik Mule.

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased had allotted four acres of land to his first wife and two acres to Shardabai.

Assistant police inspector, Gondi police station, H V Ware said that the Shardabai had opposed her husband's decision to adopt a son of his first brother-in-law, as both his wives couldn't bear a child. Ware said Shardabai allegedly bludgeoned Mule with a stone grinder when he was fast asleep this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

In another similar case, a woman and her five-year-old son were stabbed in Goregaon East by a male friend who was in love with her.

The victim identified as Sunita Jadhav, who has an eight-year-old daughter as well, has been estranged from her husband for six years and currently lives with her parents.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Neighbour stabs, hits woman with hammer for refusing sex in Bhiwandi

The accused identified as Devendra Waghel works as a waiter at a restaurant in the western suburbs. The two were introduced four years ago and had been close friends since then.

The woman was taking a stroll with her son on Friday evening at Jayprakash Nagar when the accused accosted them with a knife. He stabbed both of them and fled the spot. They were rushed to the Bal Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari for treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Man stabs wife eight times with knife in Bhiwandi

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this. (Read full story)

Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the northwestward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Tired of police inaction, citizens nab conman in Andheri

Fed up with the pace of police work over nabbing a serial conman, a group of citizens decided to catch the fraudster who posed as a politician, director, and producer to cheat dozens of people. He would promise them a flat through his artists' quota or offer them a role in his films. (Read full story)

Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

A gang of four, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two adjacent shops in Palghar in the wee hours last week. Interestingly, one of the shops is a cake manufacturing unit, where the man broke open the shutter lock using an iron rod and pulled it up to create a narrow space to sneak into the shop. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates