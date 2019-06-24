Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

crime

Had been offered biscuits by trio in general compartment; GRP cops on the lookout for accused. The police rushed them to Bhabha hospital, and a few hours later they regained consciousness

(From left) Shyam Sundar Lal, Kanaiya Lal and Arjun Gupta who were unconscious for 16 hours

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days.

According to the police, on June 21, around 5pm, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Bandra terminus superfast train arrived at the station. After everybody had alighted, the railway police started inspecting the train and found the three men lying unconscious in the general compartment.

a and told the cops their names — Shyam Sundar Lal, 27, Kanaiya Lal, 42, and Arjun Gupta, 28, all residents of Nalasopara. They had been robbed of a gold ring, a laptop, mobile phones and wallets.

While speaking with mid-day, Shyam, who is an autocad designer, said, "We boarded the train from Delhi, and were travelling in the general compartment when we met the three accused. They were very well-spoken and friendly and gelled with us as if they had known us for a long time."

Kanaiya said, "They even asked us to share what we were eating with them, and had created a very congenial atmosphere in the compartment. Around 11 pm, when the train reached Ajmer junction, they offered us some biscuits. We do not know what happened after that."

Shyam, who is still unable to believe that he was unconscious for over 16 hours, said, "They told me that they live in Govandi and have some medical related business. I strongly believe that they may have got off at Bandra station," Shyam said.

Vimla Vati, Shyam's mother, said, "We had been trying to get in touch with Shyam since the morning but his phone was off and I thought he may have been watching a film and his phone battery may have died. But, when he did not reach home till 8 pm, we became very worried. I visited Arjun's house, but his phone, too, was off. We then went to Kanaiya's place, where they told us they had got a call from the police and the three friends had been admitted to a hospital. We immediately came here."

While speaking to mid-day V Chaugule, senior inspector, Bandra GRP, said, "We have registered an offence and are investigating the case."

