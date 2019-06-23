Couple with two children break into shops in Palghar, rob cupcakes

crime

A couple and their two children broke into two shops in Palghar using an iron rod to make narrow way to sneak into the shop

Pic courtesy/Diwakar Sharma

A gang of four members, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two shops in Palghar on Tuesday. One of the shops belonged to a cake manufacturing unit, where the accused broke into the shutter using an iron rod and pulled it up to make narrow way to sneak into the shop.

"The gang members pretended to be rag pickers and carried a sack at the time of the crime. The man first broke into the cake shop, ate a few cakes and picked up a few for his accomplices, apparently his wife and two children, and came out of the shop discreetly. The shop owner has incurred a loss of Rs. 500," said investigating officer PSI Ramesh Palve of Palghar police station.

"Later the man broke into the adjacent shop of the digital board. He tried to break the shelf containing cash but his attempts failed. There were many other valuables in the shop but the accused did not pick up any. It seems that he was in an inebriated state," added Ramesh Palve.

The incident came to light when the cake shop owner, Ishwar Sonar reached his shop and found the shutter broken. When he enquired about the incident he learnt that Shafiq Jumani, owner of digital board shop, has also been victimised at the same time. The local residents and shop owners told mid-day that this is the third case of theft in the last one week in Palghar but the accused has not been arrested so far. On Tuesday, duo shop owners reached Palghar police station and registered the case under section 380 against unknown people. The cops have been searching for the accused but none has been arrested so far.

