Man wanted in 15 house-breaking thefts arrested in Thane

A 30-year-old man wanted in as many as 15 cases of house-breaking thefts has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. Acting on several complaints, the police launched a probe and nabbed Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Nallasopara area in the neighbouring Palghar district, on Tuesday, said senior police inspector Jairaj Ranavare.

Yadav's interrogation revealed that around 15 cases were registered against him at various police stations and in neighbouring Mumbai under Indian Penal Code Sections 454 and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), he said. The police recovered 76 gm of stolen golden ornaments worth around Rs 2.28 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that a probe was underway in various cases against him.

In another case, a 54-year-old thief, who was absconding for 33 years, was finally arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. A team of unit 8 of the crime branch sleuths arrested the thief, identified as Salim Rukaya Khan, from his residence in Mira Road. According to Akbar Pathan DCP detection, Khan was first arrested in a robbery case in 1984, in which he had looted a man at knifepoint. After that, the accused went missing and was untraceable for over three decades. Earlier, the accused was residing in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon and despite the cops visiting the place many times, they could not trace him. The Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court number 28 had also issued a warrant against the accused with regards to the case.

