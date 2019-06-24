Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

mumbai-rains

IMD says north-westward movement of low pressure system means 'enhanced rainfall activity' is expected during the next two days on the west coast including Mumbai

In an attempt to appease the rain gods, pandits seated in drums filled with waist-deep water, recite the Varuna Japam at the Sri Sankara Mattham in Matunga on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the north westward movement of the low pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the city got a respite from the humidity for a couple of days when it rained while cyclone Vaayu was passing by in the Arabian Sea. Following that, Mumbai returned to its usual hot and humid weather, with the maximum temperature on Sunday being recorded at 33.6 degree Celsius.



With the rain yet to cool down the city, a labrador and his owner cool off at the Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar. Pic/Suresh Karkera

But with the new week starting, there is reason to cheer for the weather. The IMD's weather forecast on Sunday revealed, "With the north westward movement of cyclonic circulation over Chattisgarh and its neighbouring areas, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the west coast, including Mumbai, central Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 48 hours. Conditions are favourable for the further progression of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea – Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada."

Meanwhile, IMD data has proven that this monsoon has been the most delayed in the past nine years. Generally, monsoon is expected around June 10, but this year, it has been delayed to as late as June 25. K S Hosalikar, director of IMD, Mumbai, said, "Just last year's comparisons show great rainfall activity around this time of the year." According to information provided by Hosalikar, the rainfall in Mumbai was at more than 400 mm around this time in June last year, whereas it hasn't even crossed 150 mm yet this year.

While Mumbaikars are eagerly waiting for the rains, many have complained about rapid changes in the weather post the cyclonic situation. "There was a great difference in the weather earlier this month as it started raining due to cyclone Vaayu. But soon after the cyclone passed, the weather became hot and humid again; it has been really frustrating since," said Pooja Pande, a resident of Andheri. Shruti Limaye, a resident of Girgaon, said, "It is high time that monsoon begins as the weather keeps getting hotter every day. The difference is felt significantly, especially after a couple of days of rain."

