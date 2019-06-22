Maharashtra: Heavy rains predicted in most parts from Saturday
However, the Vidarbha region is expected to get scattered rainfall in some pockets over the next four days
Heavy rains have been predicted in most parts of Maharashtra from Saturday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. They are likely to continue until Monday.
The IMD in a forecast said that there would be widespread rainfall activity on the weekend and Monday in Konkan, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. There could be slight variations in the intensity, but there would be good spells of showers, it added.
However, the Vidarbha region is expected to get scattered rainfall in some pockets over the next four days, the department said. The south-west monsoon on Thursday reached parts of south Konkan, Goa and South-Madhya Maharashtra.
Also read: Mumbai Rains: Ring in the monsoon with these healthy quenchers and food
According to IMD officials, isolated parts of Goa and Konkan received heavy rains, whereas parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada received moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Pune and the neighbourhood on Sunday, they said. The Maharashtra government on Friday evening issued an advisory to caution about the increased activity in the Arabian sea.
"There will be thunderstorms followed by heavy spells of rain over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada...Farmers are advised not to rush with sowing if there isn't enough moisture," it said.
Also read: Mumbai rains: City records longest wait for rains in decade as monsoon delays
There is going to be a break in monsoon after June 26. Hence, farmers should take a decision only after the rains revive following the dry spell, the government said.
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai: Thanks to Titwala man, MP Manoj Kotak raises local train delays in Lok Sabha
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Why can't cops clearly explain sequence, asks Payal Tadvi's husband
- Yemeni couple comes to India to save child with rare disorder; in trouble to go back home
- Chopped pieces of dead body wrapped in plastic bag found in Palghar
- See Photos: Shloka Mehta really knows how to pull off the no-makeup look!
- MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night
- Famous celebs who got married at the age of 40 and above
- Mumbai rains flashback: When Mumbaikars were all smiles during monsoons
- Mumbai: Mantralaya water makes employees sick, officials deny contamination
- Leopard cubs rescued from drowning in a well in Sangamner
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- See Photos: Army dogs, horses beat police troops at asanas on International Yoga Day
- Eight times when Nita Ambani showed how to slay the traditional look
- Mumbai crime: Bank officials foil ATM skimming gang's fraud bid
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Indian Forces include dogs and horses to celebrate International Yoga Day!