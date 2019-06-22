Maharashtra: Heavy rains predicted in most parts from Saturday

mumbai-rains

However, the Vidarbha region is expected to get scattered rainfall in some pockets over the next four days

Representational image

Heavy rains have been predicted in most parts of Maharashtra from Saturday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. They are likely to continue until Monday.

The IMD in a forecast said that there would be widespread rainfall activity on the weekend and Monday in Konkan, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. There could be slight variations in the intensity, but there would be good spells of showers, it added.

However, the Vidarbha region is expected to get scattered rainfall in some pockets over the next four days, the department said. The south-west monsoon on Thursday reached parts of south Konkan, Goa and South-Madhya Maharashtra.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Ring in the monsoon with these healthy quenchers and food

According to IMD officials, isolated parts of Goa and Konkan received heavy rains, whereas parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada received moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Pune and the neighbourhood on Sunday, they said. The Maharashtra government on Friday evening issued an advisory to caution about the increased activity in the Arabian sea.

"There will be thunderstorms followed by heavy spells of rain over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada...Farmers are advised not to rush with sowing if there isn't enough moisture," it said.

Also read: Mumbai rains: City records longest wait for rains in decade as monsoon delays

There is going to be a break in monsoon after June 26. Hence, farmers should take a decision only after the rains revive following the dry spell, the government said.

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates