Mumbai rains: City records longest wait for rains in decade as monsoon delays

Mumbai suburbs recorded 165.3mm rainfall between 8.30am on June 1 and 8.30am on June 20 while South Mumbai recorded 127.2 mm rainfall

Mumbaikars have waited for the monsoon for the longest time this year in a decade. The rains have been delayed by 10 days. The weather bureau on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in south Konkan and parts of south-central Maharashtra but also said that rains are not expected in the city and the north Konkan region for another four to five days. In the year 2009, the onset of monsoon was on June 27. The second-longest wait for the rains was in 2016 when the monsoon arrived on June 20. Last year, the monsoon arrived in the city on June 9.

As per the India Meteorological Department, monsoon usually arrives in the city by June 10. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD, told Hindustan Times that this year the monsoon was delayed in Mumbai owing to a late onset over Kerala and the impact of cyclone Vayu.

"A similar situation occurred in June 2014 because of cyclone Nanauk. So, even though such events [delayed monsoon] are irregular, they are not ruled out," Hosalikar said.

He added, "Delay or early arrival of monsoon has a different reason every year. The 10-year window is still a much shorter one…over a 100-year period, longer delays have been witnessed."

Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, IMD, Mumbai, said the northern limit of the monsoon over the west coast is currently over Ratnagiri and Kolhapur. "Gradual progress is expected over the next 72 hours to cover more parts of Maharashtra," Singh said.

The suburbs recorded 165.3mm rainfall between 8.30am on June 1 and 8.30am on June 20, which is deficient by 103mm or 38.3%. On the other hand, South Mumbai recorded 127.2 mm rainfall, deficient by 145.4mm or 53.3%.

On June 19, the water stock across seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has dipped to 87,251 million litres which is the lowest in three years.

