Mumbai Rains: Ring in the monsoon with these healthy quenchers and food

mumbai-rains

To avoid or fight the sickness from the rains, here is the list of healthy quenchers and food you can turn to

There is a mixed feeling of joy and upcoming chaos as the little droplets hit the earth. Monsoon is the favourite season for many calls for liking towards hot beverages but, it is very important to maintain the nutrition level in one's body. To avoid or fight the sickness from the rains, here is the list of healthy quenchers and food you can turn to

Herbal Tea

Sipping hot herbal tea with evening snacks is not only a perfect combination for a rainy day but also a very good source to cleanse your system. Herbal teas have antioxidants which help fight many diseases and bacteria, giving a boost of energy to go on in an otherwise lethargic day.

Dry Fruits

Developing a habit of eating a few pieces of cashews, almonds, walnuts, and dates, will not only keep you healthy during monsoon but even otherwise. Especially during monsoon, it keeps your body warm and protects any attack from viruses. It is also a super healthy kind of munchies which also keeps your weight in check.

Fresh vegetable and fruit juice

Taking out fresh juices every day consumes a lot of time, leaving people with an only option of consuming juices from roadside vendors which increases the risk of illness during monsoon. Second Nature is a solution to that problem. It has a variety of options, from cold-extracted fruit and vegetable juices to nut milk and nectars. Not only do they taste good but also is fresh from nature and provides the required nutrients and minerals of both fruits and vegetables.

Yogurt

These are rich in protein, probiotic & bacteria which strengthen our immune system. The best part of yogurt is, you can use them as an ingredient for a dish, add in a smoothie, use to prepare desserts, add in your cereal or just have it directly from the cup. It is convenient and tastes great.

Spices

Add more spices like turmeric, black pepper, ginger and cinnamon in your food for an immunity boost. Monsoon brings in a lot of mosquitoes and insects, keeping you open to allergies. These spices help getting rid of allergies and are also good fo digestion.