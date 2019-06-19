Low intensity rainfall over Mumbai till Sunday predicts IMD

mumbai-rains

The southwest monsoon has not yet arrived in Maharashtra states IMD

Representational image

The India Meteorological Department revised its forecast on Tuesday for Maharashtra for the next five days, predicting low intensity rainfall over entire state till Sunday. According to Skymet,monsoons are expected to decrease over South Konkan and Goa. Only light rains are expected to continue until June 23, in the coastal areas including Mumbai.

#CycloneVayu has now weakened and rains are expected to decrease over South #Konkan and #Goa. Only light rains are expected to continue until June 23, in the coastal areas including #Mumbai. https://t.co/ZEA9osA6L3 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 18, 2019

In a statement issued in the afternoon, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall on Wednesday in Goa and Konkan region, while Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated parts due to local climatic conditions.

It said Marathwada would receive isolated showers till Saturday and more intense showers on Sunday. Vidarbha region would get isolated showers on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by more intense showers till Sunday, an official said. The south west monsoon has not yet arrived in Maharashtra.

It was a cool morning in Goa as light rains lashed some parts, including Panaji, even as the monsoon is yet to arrive in the coastal state. Light to moderate showers were witnessed in most places of Goa on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre stated in a bulletin. Despite the rain, the maximum temperatures remained appreciably above normal over North Goa and South Goa districts. The state capital Panaji and Mormugao port area in South Goa recorded the highest maximum temperature of34 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

With inputs from PTI

