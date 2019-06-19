Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

crime

According to the police, on the basis of a complaint by a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and that she also has a child from him

Binoy Kodiyeri is the son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala.

According to the police, the case was filed on June 13, on the basis of a complaint by a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and that she also has a child from him.

"The accused used to visit a dance bar frequently where the woman used to work and both got into a relationship in 2009. In 2010, the woman gave birth to a boy and moved to a flat in Andheri that the accused rented for her," said an officer.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that in 2010, the accused had rented a flat for her in Andheri where he used to visit her regularly. In 2017, he stopped paying rent citing financial reasons, and later in 2018, the woman, through his social media account, came to know that he had married another woman in Kerala. When she confronted him, the accused allegedly threatened her with harm.

"A case of rape and cheating has been registered and we are looking for the accused," said senior PI Oshiwara Shailesh Pasalwad.

Binoy, meanwhile, has denied all allegations and called them baseless in a press statement in Kerala. He has admitted that he knows the woman.

