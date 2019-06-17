Woman, 4 others tried to extort Rs 1.50 lakh from a man with rape threat

crime

She allegedly threatened him to make a rape allegation against him should he failed to give the amount

Representational Image

Palghar: Five persons, including a woman, had allegedly tried to extort Rs 1.50 lakh from a man Palghar police on Saturday. The woman blackmailed him saying that she will file a rape case against him if he fails to pay the said amount.

According to reports, the victim was in a relationship with a woman who demanded money between January 23 and 29 this year. She allegedly threatened him to make a rape allegation against him should he failed to give the amount.

"The accused demanded Rs 1.50 lakh. The victim paid Rs 50,000 by cheque but was unable to arrange the remaining amount, leading to the woman and her accomplices telling him that they would kidnap and kill his children if he didn't pay Rs 5 lakh," he said.

An official aware of the case said that a case has been was registered against them at Virar police station for extortion but no arrests had been made so far.

In another case, the Malad police have arrested two people and booked another one for extorting Rs 12,000 from a couple outside a guesthouse at Chincholi fatak by posing as cops. An investigation has revealed that as part of their modus operandi the accused would wait outside hotels and look for unmarried couples or those having extra-marital affair, and after conducting a recce of their movements, they would target them. In this case, they managed to threaten a 46-year-old Goregaon resident, who had gone to the guesthouse with his girlfriend and extort money from him.

Police sources said the victim and her girlfriend often used to visit the guesthouse at Chincholi fatak. As per his statement, on March 24 they had gone to the guesthouse around 11 am. After they left at 2 pm, three men posing as cops waylaid him near Chincholi Bandar and started questioning him about the woman. After checking their ID cards, the trio started abusing and threatening him, and said that they would inform his wife about his affair. Meanwhile, one of them threatened to arrest him and demanded Rs 20,000 for his release. Scared, the victim gave him R12,000. The accused had even asked him not to approach the police station. However, he informed the hotel manager about it.

On April 7 when the manager spotted the trio outside the hotel, he informed the cops. Then the complainant went to the police station and identified the accused - Sandesh Maladkar, 44, and Sachin Kharbi, 38. The third accused Gopal Ghodke is still at large.

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates