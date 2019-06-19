Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

national

The officers have written to the RTO seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented at the station on a war-footing

File pic

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing.

In February this year, through a campaign 'Meter Frown', mid-day had highlighted how the drivers enter the station premises and entice people into hiring an auto or taxi at exorbitant rates. Many of them would be without their uniforms and badges.

Recently, the RPF officers held a meeting with the RTO officials seeking their assistance in freeing the station of this menace. According to the RPF, during their joint interaction, they discussed four major problems at the station and the solutions to them. These have been shared with their department and the RTO as well.

"Each end of the station has an open area. There are four lanes for auto and taxi drivers to park their vehicles. Hence, unauthorised drivers without uniforms and badges come in and force commuters to ply with them," said an RPF officer. After studying the situation for almost four months, the team has come up some suggestions to regularise the public transport system at the railway station.

Speaking to mid-day, transport commissioner Shekhar Chenne, said, "We have received a request for starting prepaid auto services at the LTT premises. RTO officials are working on it. As soon as work on it is completed, the service will be started."

Steps to solve LTT's public transport menace

The exit towards the Tilak Nagar station would be closed and all commuters would be diverted towards the exit from the main hall. A gate on the Tilak Nagar side would be constructed and RPF officers would man it. It would be opened only in case of emergencies.

Two lanes would be made after reconstructing the existing ones. One would be for the autos and the other one for taxis. Though the shape of the lanes would be zigzag, their width would be such that

only a single line of vehicles can pass.

Prepaid auto service would be started so that only the registered vehicles can enter the premises and commuters can pay fixed amounts.

RPF officers would take action under Section 159 of Indian Railway Act against drivers found parking their vehicles in no-parking zones.

Banners displaying information regarding taxi and auto stands and exit points would be put up at 20-metre distances.

