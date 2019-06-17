Operation Thunder: RPF seized illegal ticket sale worth over Rs 35 lakh

national

The railway protection force (RPF), under command of DGP Arun Kumar, conducted a nation-wide crackdown under 'Operation Thunder' against illegal e-ticketing and touting activities

In order to counter passenger hassles, the Indian Railways recently launched a special drive called 'Operation Thunder' against the touts. The railway protection force (RPF), under command of DGP Arun Kumar, conducted a nation-wide crackdown under ‘Operation Thunder’ against illegal e-ticketing and touting activities.

Reportedly, the crackdown was a day-long action oriented drive which was monitored personally by RPF, WCR from HQ. Sr.divisonal security commissioner of all 03 divisions of WCR received special instructions to supervise the drives in their respective divisions.

With detailed planning and in close coordination with IRCTC, RPF conducted a successful mission at 14 places located in cities/towns viz Bhopal, Bairagarh, Kota, Jabalpur, Satna, Narsinghpur & Kamore/Maihar situated over 03 divisions of WCR. The special drive was planned well in advance based on the information from the intelligence. The crackdown was conducted simultaneously in all the cities.

The special drive collected nearly 50 live e-tickets & 2023 used tickets, which is 2073 e-tickets in total. The e-tickets seized were worth Rs 35,75,660 (35.75 lakhs approx) and 14 touts were arrested.

Investigation reports revealed that the accused used a total of 69 personal users ID's for the bookings. The Personal User IDs, which were being used to carry out touting activities, have been sent to IRCTC to deactivate immediately.

These touting activities occur generally during the summer holidays when a large number of passengers travel by trains which increased the demands of reserved accommodation in trains.

The accused took advantage of the situation and sold the tickets at premium rates, thus restricting the basic right to travel. Lakhs of passengers are forced to buy tickets and due to which many are restrained from their basic right to travel. This is an offence u/s 143 of the e-Railways Act.

To curb these touting activities and to facilitate ease of passenger travel, RPF had launch a simultaneous special drive in the Indian Railways.

