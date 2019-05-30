Mumbai police busts fake Book My Show website, two arrested
Two people have been arrested by the Mumbai policeâs cyber crime cell for allegedly creating a fraud website that mimicked the online entertainment ticketing platform Book My Show - bookmyshowsupport.com.
Two people have been arrested by the Mumbai police cyber crime cell for allegedly creating a fraud website that mimicked the online entertainment ticketing platform Book My Show in order to dupe people. The third suspect, in this case, is still absconding.
The fake website, which displayed numbers for ‘booking’ tickets, lured the public into thinking they were dealing with Book My Show. The accused identified as Arbaz Zaheer Shaikh (22) and Abdulla Hakim Shaikh (25) were produced in the local court and later remanded police custody till May 31. The third accused identified as Mohsin Mehboob Shaikh (30) is absconding.
The police stated, the online entertainment ticketing platform, Book My Show received several complaints from the public regarding their bookings which were not being confirmed despite payments having been made. According to Mumbai Mirror, four customers stated they had made the bookings but when they turned up at the shows they were not allowed in. The four had spent Rs 2.3 lakh collectively and demanded their money back.
Book My Show then initiated an investigation, which revealed the existence of the fake website - bookmyshowsupport.com. "The accused had published two numbers on the fake website, which gullible victims were asked to dial for reservations. When the victims called the numbers, the person on the other side would ask them to transfer money through net banking and tell them their bookings had been confirmed. However, the customers would not get the tickets," said a police officer. "After receiving complaints, Book My Show approached us and lodged an FIR. We traced the accused and arrested them for cheating Book My Show as well as the customers of Book My Show," he added.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi thought of suicide in November
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Bruises on Dr Payal Tadvi's back point to murder, says lawyer
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: How were three accused first to find Dr Payal Tadvi's body, ask cops
- Mumbai doctor suicide: What we know so far about Dr Payal Tadvi's death
- Twitter user trolls IRCTC for vulgar ads on app; their epic reply will leave you in splits
- Twitterati celebrate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
- Granddaughter takes 97-year-old woman for first prom; internet in tears
- See Photos: Large rat snake pops out of shopping cart; supermarket employee gets shock of his life
- Mumbai: Doctor in the dock for burning woman's face in Dahisar
- Mumbai: Jewellery goes missing from City Co-Op Bank's safe in Dahisar
- Check CCTV footage, says accused Lemon Salon hairstylist
- SGNP's star Yash who died of cancer was adopted by Aaditya Thackeray
- Mumbai: BMC chief finds way to fix Hindmata issue
- Will Maharashtra grab all its berths in Modi Cabinet?
- 'The Coastal Road is not only about South Mumbai'
- Explosion of CNG tank led to BEST bus fire near Gokhuldham market, Goregaon
- CSMT bridge collapse: Cops still await BMC sanction to file charge sheet against civic officials
- Amruta Fadnavis brings the house down with rocking performance in USA
- These photos of Narendra Modi will give you major travel goals!
- Love again! These famous people got married more than once
- Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Agra police busts examination leak racket, arrests six persons