Mumbai police busts fake Book My Show website, two arrested

Two people have been arrested by the Mumbai policeâs cyber crime cell for allegedly creating a fraud website that mimicked the online entertainment ticketing platform Book My Show - bookmyshowsupport.com.

The fake website, which displayed numbers for ‘booking’ tickets, lured the public into thinking they were dealing with Book My Show. The accused identified as Arbaz Zaheer Shaikh (22) and Abdulla Hakim Shaikh (25) were produced in the local court and later remanded police custody till May 31. The third accused identified as Mohsin Mehboob Shaikh (30) is absconding.

The police stated, the online entertainment ticketing platform, Book My Show received several complaints from the public regarding their bookings which were not being confirmed despite payments having been made. According to Mumbai Mirror, four customers stated they had made the bookings but when they turned up at the shows they were not allowed in. The four had spent Rs 2.3 lakh collectively and demanded their money back.

Book My Show then initiated an investigation, which revealed the existence of the fake website - bookmyshowsupport.com. "The accused had published two numbers on the fake website, which gullible victims were asked to dial for reservations. When the victims called the numbers, the person on the other side would ask them to transfer money through net banking and tell them their bookings had been confirmed. However, the customers would not get the tickets," said a police officer. "After receiving complaints, Book My Show approached us and lodged an FIR. We traced the accused and arrested them for cheating Book My Show as well as the customers of Book My Show," he added.

