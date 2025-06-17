Veteran actress Aruna Irani revealed that Rekha once got her scenes cut and even removed her from a film for performing too well. Aruna shared that Rekha feared looking bad in comparison, despite being a close friend

Veteran actress Aruna Irani, a well-known face in the 1970s, starred in several films in supporting roles. Recently, she revealed how her 'good friend' Rekha got her scenes cut and even removed her from a film. Aruna claimed Rekha took such steps because she felt Aruna was performing too well, which might have made Rekha look bad by comparison.

Rekha cut Aruna's scenes from film

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Aruna recalled working with Rekha in the film Aurat Aurat Aurat, and how the actress allegedly got her scenes cut. “Producers ki wajah se picture bante bante 6 saal lag gaye. Mera bahut accha role tha, central character tha. Anybody would pray for that kind of a role. Fir kaafi logon ki wajah se kaat dena pada. Rekha ji humari, voh dene hi nahi deti thi, ki nahi Aruna ka role bahut accha hai.” (Because of the producers, the film took six years to complete. I had a very good role — it was the central character. Anybody would pray for such a role. But due to several people, the role had to be cut. Rekha ji, for instance, wouldn't allow it to remain as it was, saying, ‘No, Aruna’s role is too good.’)

When Rekha removed Aruna from a film

Aruna further revealed that Rekha got her removed from another film, Mangalsutra, for performing too well. "Rekha removed me from a film even though she was a good friend of mine—she still is. But when she took me out of a film called Mangalsutra, I asked the producer, 'Why did you remove me even after giving me the signing amount?' He said, 'Rekha ji never wanted you in the film.' When I asked Rekha why she did it, she said, 'Aruna, if you pull off the role too well emotionally, I’ll start looking like a vamp in the film.' So she cut me off."

About Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani is a veteran Indian actress known for her versatile performances in Hindi cinema and television. With a career spanning over five decades, she has appeared in more than 500 films, including iconic roles in Caravan, Bobby, Beta, and Bombay to Goa. She began as a child actor and rose to prominence with her expressive acting and strong screen presence, often playing pivotal supporting or comedic roles. Aruna has also directed and produced television shows. Honoured with several awards, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, she remains a celebrated figure for her lasting contribution to Indian entertainment.