Aruna Irani Pic/AFP

Veteran Bollywood actor Aruna Irani, who has worked in around 500 films was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a wheelchair with crutches in hand after suffering a fall in Bangkok, which left her injured. In a video shared by a journalist on social media, Aruna can be seen singing through the pain by crooning the song Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

What happened to Aruna Irani?

As per the journalist who shared the video, "Aruna Irani had a fall in Bangkok about two weeks ago. After treatment, the actress was confined to a wheelchair and crutches. Following a certain amount of rest, she returned to India. She has been in a lot of pain but is now slowly recovering under the guidance of expert medics in Mumbai."

Aruna Irani on her difficult childhood

When Aruna appeared on India’s Best Dancer 3, she mentioned, "I come from a family of eight siblings, and being the eldest, I naturally assumed the role of responsibilities. However, my parents never requested that I discontinue my education. I did it independently. Back in the day, when we didn't have enough money, my mother would give us rice with onions to eat. We used to face difficulties in paying our rent on time, which led to people threatening to evict us from our house. However, we had no other place to go, which made me realise the importance of supporting my family and motivated me to start working."

Aruna Irani’s work front

Aruna debuted as a child actor in 1961 with Gunga Jumna and was later seen in Anpadh as Mala Sinha's childhood character. She later acted in Aulad, Humjoli, Devi, Naya Zamana, Bombay To Goa, Garam Masala, Do Phool, and many more. She has won several awards for her acting including two Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Pet Pyaar Aur Paap and Beta.

She was last seen in Ghudchadi which starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, and Parth Samthaan. Its story navigates the humorous and poignant dynamics between the intertwined lives of characters played by these actors.