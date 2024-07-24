In this film, Sanjay Dutt's son Parth Samthaan falls in love with Khushalii Kumar who is Raveena Tandon's daughter, while Raveena and Sanjay are also in love

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in Ghudchadi trailer

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan and Aruna Irani star in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy with a twist. The much-anticipated trailer for Ghudchadi has been released, offering fans an exciting preview of the film set to stream on August 9th on JioCinema Premium. Building on the buzz generated by the recently unveiled poster, the trailer promises a heartwarming and humorous journey through the intertwining lives of its characters, played by an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

Set in Delhi, the film is about Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar falling in love and deciding to get married. While, Sanjay Dutt reunites with his long-lost love Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the film. This leads to a whole lot of complications in the film, with no possible solution in sight. It becomes a race to the alter between the parents and the children.

Watch the Ghudchadi trailer here:

The colourful and eventful trailer shows that the film is set to be a commercial entertainer with song, dance, drama and emotion. It is also heartening to watch Raveena and Sanjay Dutt reunite on screen after many years.

Helmed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, 'Ghudchadi' weaves together two love stories marked by unexpected twists and turns. Speaking about the trailer, the director shared his enthusiasm, "Bringing 'GHUDCHADI' to life with an exceptional star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth and Aruna ji has been a truly rewarding experience. This trailer captures the essence of the film, projecting it as an ultimate family entertainer with the laughter, love, and delightful chaos and a very strong message too that will change the thought of children around the country about their parents and second chances in love & life! We can't wait for audiences to join us on this emotional rollercoaster!"

Producer Nidhi Dutta echoed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to finally share the trailer of 'GHUDCHADI’. This film is close to our hearts, and we believe it will resonate with viewers for its fun narrative… the same emotion and family fun that my mothers films used to have with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee! The chemistry between the cast is magical, and we hope the audience will fall in love with the story as much as we have when they watch Sanjay Dutt and Raveena bring back the Romance of the 90’s! Finally a film one can watch with the entire family and all generations in one room!”

Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, the movie promises an exhilarating blend of fun, romance, and drama, 'GHUDCHADI' is set to captivate audiences of all ages. ‘GHUDCHADI’ is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi. Catch the film starting August 9th exclusively on JioCinema Premium.