Mumbai youth loses three toes after getting trapped under wheels of train in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

national

The victim identified as Kiran Donde (23) got his leg trapped under the wheels of the train while boarding from the wrong side. To save the rest of the body, he yanked his feet out losing three toes in the process

Representational image

A 23-year-old Mumbai resident working on a contract with a railway power project company lost three of his toes while trying to board a train from the wrong side. According to the victim identified as Kiran Donde, his foot got stuck in the wheel of the train and he had to pull it off within seconds to save the rest of his body from going under the train.

The incident took place last week. Kiran Donde resides in Kalyan and works in the yard near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station (LTT). Every night, he would take a long-distance train to go back home. The victim narrated the incident stating five days ago, he hurried out of the yard to go home. An express train was leaving for Varanasi from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station. Since it was the last train for the day, he couldn’t afford to miss it. He ran towards the wrong side and tried to board the train using a ladder.

The train was in motion and while climbing up the ladder, he slipped. One of his legs was on the ladder while the other got stuck in the wheel of the train. After the incident, Kiran Donde returned to the yard where his colleagues took him to Rajawadi Hospital.

Recent railway incidents in Mumbai

A 55-year-old man was arrested by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly pelting a train with stones, which resulted in serious injuries to a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan. The accused identified as Krishna Sheleti is a resident of Vikhroli's Tagore Nagar. He has told police that since his son died in a train accident, the sight of a train angered him, and that's why he pelted locals with stones.

More than 73,000 transgenders have been arrested for extorting money from railway passengers in the past four years, the railway ministry has said in a reply to an RTI query. The data assumes significance as passengers have complained of harassment by transgenders who often board trains and extort money from them. Some of these passengers also had to face abuses, in the worst cases of physical assault, in case they refused to give in to such demands, officials said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been regularly conducting special drives to check such instances, they said.

Stories of the day

