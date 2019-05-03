Mumbai: Man who lost his son in train mishap pelts train with stones

crime

55-year-old arrested by the Kurla Government Railway Police after RPF constable was seriously injured; he has confessed to pelting locals whenever he thought of his son

Accused Krishna Sheleti. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly pelting a train with stones, which resulted in serious injuries to a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan. Identified as Krishna Sheleti, the accused is a resident of Vikhroli's Tagore Nagar. He has told police that since his son died in a train accident, the sight of a train angered him, and that's why he pelted locals with stones.

The incident

On April 20, a constable identified as Ajay Kumar, who is attached to the Thane RPF, was in a train heading towards CSMT. He was deployed for escorting duty in the handicapped compartment from 7 AM to 5 PM. When his train reached between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg around 9.25 AM, he felt something hit his face and experienced severe pain. A police officer said, "He started bleeding profusely. A passenger pulled the emergency chain and Kumar was taken to Rajawadi hospital where he underwent 18 stitches." He had to be admitted for some days.



Pic for representation

Looking for the culprit

Acting on Kumar's complaint, the GRP deployed personnel around the incident spot. They also collected information from regular commuters and locals. A few days went by but on Wednesday they noticed a person moving suspiciously around the spot. They picked him up for questioning.

'Angry with trains'

During interrogation, the person, identified as Sheleti, revealed to the police that three years ago his 19-year-old son had died in a train accident between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg railway stations. Since then he was angry with trains, and whenever he thought about his child, he would go to the spot and pelt them with stones. Police said Sheleti used to work earlier but has left the job. They are looking for his family.

Police speak

Speaking to mid-day, M Inamdar, senior inspector, Kurla GRP said, "We have arrested Sheleti under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and 152 of the Indian Railway Act. The accused confessed that because of him at least five people have been injured." The police said the constable was one of the five who lodged a complaint. Two other victims also lodged FIRs against the accused. Two others, one of whom is a minor, did not. "We are investigating if anybody else was injured because of Sheleti. But since we nabbed him the pelting has stopped in that location. We will approach a doctor regarding Sheleti's mental health and take action accordingly," Inamdar added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates