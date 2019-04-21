Mumbai: RPF constable hurt in train stone pelting between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg

national

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was injured in a stone pelting case, and has been identified as Ajay Kumar, attached with the Thane RPF post. On Saturday, Kumar was heading towards CSMT and when his train was between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, he felt something hit his face. He was deployed in the handicapped compartment, and it was around 9.25 am when this incident happened.

An officer said, "The impact was high as his face started bleeding. A passenger pulled the emergency chain and took him to the Vikhroli station master's chamber." After that, the railway officials took him to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

The police have not yet identified what was it that hit him. He suffered an injury between eyes and nose, and was lucky that the object didn't hit his eye." The police added, "The doctor applied 18 stitches to stop the bleeding. However, the Kurla GRP is looking into the matter."

