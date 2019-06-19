Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

national

Officials are to study the option of pre-fabricated bridges that can be installed in three months, to offer a solution to the chaos caused due to the closure of almost 20 in the city and suburbs

The bridge on a nullah near the SNDT University at Juhu was also closed recently. File pic

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC.

Option discussed

When there was a lot of hue and cry over the shutting of around 20 bridges as there were no alternatives, and no tenders were floated for their repair or reconstruction, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called for a review of the situation. It was during this meeting that the idea of using prefabricated bridges was discussed.

However, the technical modalities are to be sorted out by the BMC along with experts. It is to be studied whether pre-fabricated designs come for short distances, whether the curvatures are fabricated, as many of the bridges are over nullahs etc.

Experts suggest solutions

IIT and VJTI experts have assessed the bridges which are closed, and suggested measures to repair some of them, so traffic could be allowed on them temporarily. The experts have also suggested that concrete overlay and steel sheets could be put up on weaker sections of bridges for additional support of pillars so that the stronger ones are not stressed. The concrete overlay will mainly protect the base from coming down. In the case of the CSMT foot over bridge collapse, it lacked such support. Suggestions about the immediate repairs so that the traffic movement can start will be analysed and worked upon on a war-footing, revealed civic sources.

Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi confirmed that pre-fabricated bridges were discussed in the meeting and said that the BMC will explore options for fast-tracking the repair and reconstruction of bridges.

29 - No. of dilapidated bridges BMC is supposed to pull down

