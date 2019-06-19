Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

national

Family of Sohan Chauhan have not made any police complaint; viscera sent for forensic tests, say cops from Aarey police station

Sohan Chouhan

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned.

"During a search of his house, we found a laptop, iPad as well as a diary, but no note. We have also checked his FB account which showed him to be someone with a passion for writing poetry. He apparently used to often go to the pond to sit and write poems," said a police officer.

He was also a good actor and has worked in dozens of serials and reality shows like Masterchef India, India's got Talent, Balaji Telefilms, Sai Baba Telefilms Pvt Ltd as post producer. He had got married six months ago but his wife was living in Dehli as she was pursuing a PhD, the police said.

Also Read: Picnic turns tragic as three Mumbaikars drown in Raigad

"Once the body was identified, we informed to his brother and wife and they arrived on Monday. The post-mortem was done in their presence at Sidharth hospital and the body handed over to them," the police said.

"The family has not made any allegation or complaint against any person. The viscera has been sent for forensic tests and if anything else is revealed, we will act accordingly," said senior inspector Vijay Laxmi Hiremeth, Aarey police station.

Also Read: Mumbai: 29-year-old Man drowns near Bandra Bandstand

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates