Picnic turns tragic as three Mumbaikars drown in Raigad

Three people from Mumbai who were on a picnic drowned in Kundalika River on Sunday afternoon. The bodies of two have been recovered and a search operation for the third victim is still underway

Three Mumbai residents who were on a picnic in Roha Taluka, Raigad, drowned in Kundalika River on Sunday afternoon. The authorities managed to pull out two bodies from the river by 9 pm and had to stop their search for the night. They will resume the operation on Monday morning. The victims identified as Paresh(35), Mahesh Arun Jejurkar(39) and Akshay Change (29) were brothers and resided in Trombay in Mumbai.

The police stated, a group of 28 people had gone to Balle Village in Roha for the picnic. On Sunday some of the people ventured into the river; the three were later found missing. "We have recovered the bodies of Akshay and Paresh from the river and have sent them for post-mortem. The search operation was stopped during the night and it will resume in the morning," stated the public relations officer from Palghar collector’s office.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the police have filed an accidental death report in the matter and informed the families of the victims. "The group was from Mumbai and they had planned a picnic at the village, since of them is a native. We have registered an ADR in the matter and are recording the statements of the witnesses," said an officer. The bodies of two victims Akshay and Paresh have been recovered and a search operation for the third victim is still underway.

