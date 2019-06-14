Watch Video: Coast Guard saves Indian Army officer from drowning off Goa beach
The officer was immediately shifted to the nearby Indian Navy hospital INHS Jeevanti and his condition was reported to be stable
On June 13, 2019, a Pune-based Indian Army officer who was swept out by the rough sea was rescued in a joint operation by lifeguards and the Indian Coast Guard at South Goa's Cabo de Rama Fort. The young army officer from Pune was on a vacation Goa when he suddenly slipped on the rocks and fell into the rough sea. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the rocky stretch of beach near the popular Cabo de Rama fort, which the 26-year-old Army officer had frequented during his Goa holiday.
#WATCH Indian Coast Guard rescued a man from drowning, 2 nautical miles North of Cabo de Rama beach, Goa, earlier today. The survivor in his early 20s was swept away by ebbing waves from the beach and is now stable. pic.twitter.com/IX9Gs03WG2— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
In the video footage released by ANI, the officer is seen trying hard to stay afloat even as the rough sea and strong currents made rescue efforts extremely difficult.
"We received a call from the police authorities around 1.30 pm. Our chopper was airborne and we managed to rescue the person from the sea in ten minutes," Deputy Inspector General Indian Coast Guard Himanshu Nautiyal told reporters here.
He, however, did not disclose the name of the rescued officer. The officer was immediately shifted to the nearby Indian Navy hospital INHS Jeevanti and his condition is reported to be stable.
Swimming on Goa's beaches has already been banned, following the impending arrival of the monsoon due to the rough nature of the sea. Conditions offshore have worsened even more due to the passing of Cyclone Vayu off the state's coastline.
Drishti Marine, a private lifeguard management agency, which has been appointed by the state tourism ministry for the safety of beachgoers has issued an advisory against swimming and frequenting rocky areas on the coastline.
In the meanwhile, beach lifeguards have rescued three people in Goa since Wednesday following the bad weather, according to PTI. Two tourists were rescued off the beach in Calangute in North Goa district, while another man was rescued from Colva creek in South Goa.
With inputs from IANS
