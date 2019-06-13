Sanjay Gandhi National Park hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag

national

Wildlife lovers have been urging organisers to stop such trails and shows that disturb the breeding cycle of fireflies

Fireflies spotted during breeding season. Representation Pic

While wildlife lovers are urging people not to undertake treks and trails to areas that are breeding grounds for fireflies, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park is organising firefly walks in the park. While flash photography and use of torch lights were not allowed in the show organised on Wednesday, is it really enough?

Environmentalist Anand Pendharkar, CEO of SPROUTS, an eco-tourism and environment consultancy, said, "I had advised SGNP against it and they need to answer with reasons and logic. Eco-tourism is about being ethical and not glamping which it has turned out to be."

If the forest department itself promotes such wrong things, how can it expect others to exercise restraint, he questioned, adding, "SGNP is sending a wrong message." The Nature Interpretation Center (NIC) at SGNP had organised the firefly show.

Impact on breeding cycle

A rising footfall at firefly trails, that are a hit among tourists, has become a cause of concern as it disturbs the fireflies, ecologists believe. It also has an impact on the breeding cycle of the fireflies.

A Forest Department official said, "We have not allowed the use of flash or torches but next time onwards, we will be more careful. Programmes disturbing fireflies will be avoided."

