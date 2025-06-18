Ahmedabad plane crash: The tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 270+, 184 DNA matches have been confirmed. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said 124 bodies have been handed to families. Forensic teams continue work, with some handovers delayed due to legal issues.

After a few days after the horrifying Ahmedabad plane crash, which killed over 270 people and injured more than 50, the mortal remains of the deceased were given back to their kin by matching their DNA samples. Addressing the situation, the Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on 18 June, 2025, announced that 184 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash.

Air India crash update: As of 8 am, 184 DNA have been matched. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 18, 2025

While posting on social media platform X, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi wrote, "Air India crash update: As of 8 am, 184 DNA have been matched."

With the chaotic situation in Ahmedabad after the plane crash incident, the DNA testing is being conducted by forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

As reported by ANI, earlier on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi reported that a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched.

During a press conference, hospital superintendent Joshi provided a detailed account of the count, noting that out of the remaining 39 of the 163 matched victims, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by Wednesday morning, and remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over.

He also said that more than 12 families were waiting for the results. While stating about the matter, he also told the media that the handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues.

Considering the situation of utmost priority, Home Minister Harsh Joshi said, "Till 5.45 pm today, 163 DNA samples have matched. Following which, the mortal remains of 124 deceased have been handed over to their families... Out of the remaining 39, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by morning. Mortal remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. 12 families are waiting for the results... The handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues."

He further stated that "on the day of the crash, 71 injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital, with 42 subsequently discharged, and currently, nine patients remain admitted. At the same time, two succumbed to their injuries after admission." On the day of the crash, 71 injured people were admitted to the Civil Hospital. Out of them, 42 have been discharged. As of now, nine patients have been admitted. Two people had passed away after they were admitted."

The Ahmedabad plane crash happened on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The plane crashed on the MBBS Hostel in Meghani Nagar just after taking off from the Sardar Vallabh Bhai International Airport. The plane crash tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

(With ANI Inputs)