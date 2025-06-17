Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash Affected BJ Medical College structures evacuated

Ahmedabad plane crash: Affected BJ Medical College structures evacuated

Updated on: 17 June,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania , Nimesh Dave | mailbag@mid-day.com nimesh@mid-day.com

Top

The NDRF and SDRF teams are still on site, and the search operation remains ongoing. On Monday morning, more human body parts were recovered and sent to the Civil Hospital for DNA testing. Personnel lifting the aircraft wreckage also found the body of an air hostess and two severed legs

Ahmedabad plane crash: Affected BJ Medical College structures evacuated

Shruti Parikh (in green) moves her belongings out. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: Affected BJ Medical College structures evacuated
x
00:00

The four BJ Medical College hostel buildings affected by the Air India AI-171 plane crash were finally vacated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday. Around 150 doctors and students were shifted to alternative hostels along with their belongings. Shruti Parikh, a second-year MBBS student who is also practising at Civil Hospital, was seen moving her bags to another hostel on Monday.

Speaking with mid-day, Parikh said, “A total of 150 students and doctors were residing in this hostel. I am currently practising at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. We’ve been provided with new facilities after our hostel was completely burnt down. When the incident happened, I was at the hospital. All of us doctors and students are still in shock after this tragedy.”


The NDRF and SDRF teams are still on site, and the search operation remains ongoing. On Monday morning, more human body parts were recovered and sent to the Civil Hospital for DNA testing. Personnel lifting the aircraft wreckage also found the body of an air hostess and two severed legs.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

air india Air India plane crash Ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash london mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK