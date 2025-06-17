The NDRF and SDRF teams are still on site, and the search operation remains ongoing. On Monday morning, more human body parts were recovered and sent to the Civil Hospital for DNA testing. Personnel lifting the aircraft wreckage also found the body of an air hostess and two severed legs

Shruti Parikh (in green) moves her belongings out. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The four BJ Medical College hostel buildings affected by the Air India AI-171 plane crash were finally vacated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday. Around 150 doctors and students were shifted to alternative hostels along with their belongings. Shruti Parikh, a second-year MBBS student who is also practising at Civil Hospital, was seen moving her bags to another hostel on Monday.

Speaking with mid-day, Parikh said, “A total of 150 students and doctors were residing in this hostel. I am currently practising at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. We’ve been provided with new facilities after our hostel was completely burnt down. When the incident happened, I was at the hospital. All of us doctors and students are still in shock after this tragedy.”

The NDRF and SDRF teams are still on site, and the search operation remains ongoing. On Monday morning, more human body parts were recovered and sent to the Civil Hospital for DNA testing. Personnel lifting the aircraft wreckage also found the body of an air hostess and two severed legs.