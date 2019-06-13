Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14

national

Some parts of Mumbai may face a water cut of around 10 to 15 percent till June 14, the local civic body said on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the water cut may be imposed after a technical snag was reported on Tuesday in the supply system at Bhatsa dam, which supplies water to large parts of the city.

Some media reports had earlier suggested Mumbaikars may face up to 25 per cent water cut till June 14.

However, engineers of the BMC's hydraulic department were able to resolve the issue and later clarified that parts of the metropolis may face a water cut of 10 to 15 per cent.

The BMC, in a statement, said, "This isn't a water cut over water shortage. There was a technical issue at Bhatsa, but it has been resolved now.

"The city [not only south island] may face some water cut, but it will be not more than 10-15 per cent."

The current stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai — Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vehar and Tulsi — has fallen drastically.

The Bhatsa dam supplies water to areas like Matunga, Sion, Dongri and Byculla, among others. Residential, commercial and industrial premises in Mumbai are already facing 10 to 15 per cent cut in water supply.

Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to judiciously use water and avoid any wastage.

