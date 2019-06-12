Man killed as portion of cladding collapses at Churchgate due to heavy wind
Madhukar Appa Narvekar (62) died when a part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him at the Churchgate railway station
A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station, officials said. Madhukar Appa Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official said.
Pic courtesy/Rajendra B. Aklekar
Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest. It was not clear if he was a railway commuter or just a passerby but in either case, compensation will be given, he said. The cladding fell due to a strong wind blowing from seaside and it could not withstand wind pressure, he said.
Pic courtesy/Rajendra B. Aklekar
The cladding was part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in November 2017 at the station building, the official said. It is the work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra who paid homage to Gandhi with the mural on the facade of Churchgate station. Kobra has also painted a mural of Nelson Mandela in Rome.
With inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar
