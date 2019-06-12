Man killed as portion of cladding collapses at Churchgate due to heavy wind

mumbai-rains

Madhukar Appa Narvekar (62) died when a part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him at the Churchgate railway station

Pic courtesy/Atul Kamble

A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station, officials said. Madhukar Appa Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official said.



Pic courtesy/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest. It was not clear if he was a railway commuter or just a passerby but in either case, compensation will be given, he said. The cladding fell due to a strong wind blowing from seaside and it could not withstand wind pressure, he said.



Pic courtesy/Rajendra B. Aklekar

The cladding was part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in November 2017 at the station building, the official said. It is the work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra who paid homage to Gandhi with the mural on the facade of Churchgate station. Kobra has also painted a mural of Nelson Mandela in Rome.

With inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar

Also Read: Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates