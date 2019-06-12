Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department

mumbai-rains

Disaster Management Department has issued a warning for the citizens of Mumbai to stay safe and avoid shoreline areas in wake of Cyclone Vayu heading Gujarat

Representational image

Mumbai Police on Twitter alert residents of Mumbai about the extreme climatic changes due to CycloneVayu heading towards Gujarat coast. According to the Mumbai Police, the city will witness heavy winds and showers hence warning people to avoid venturing into the sea or near beaches. They advised people to stay away from the shoreline and avoid parking their vehicles under trees to avoid damages. Apart from the Mumbai police, the Disaster Management Department has also issued a warning for the citizens of the city to stay safe and avoid shoreline areas.

In view of #CycloneVayu heading towards Gujarat coast, Mumbai is likely to experience very windy conditions from afternoon.

Citizens shud not venture into sea & should keep safe distance from shore-line. Parking under weak/old trees be avoided. Take care Mumbai @DisasterMgmtBMC — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 12, 2019

Precaution is better than cure must have been said for a reason! So while we are here for the cure, we request Mumbaikars to take precaution on ground & the sea today. City expects strong winds & we request you to maintain safe distance from shore-line. #Dial1916 #CycloneVayu — Disaster Management Department (MCGM) (@DisasterMgmtBMC) June 12, 2019

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Tuesday. The weathermen also said the speed of "Vayu" has increased to 17 km per hour in the last six hours of the evening. The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive a widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13. The department has warned fishermen against venturing

into sea as the cyclonic storm is getting intensified.

JUST IN: Severe #CycloneVayu has become a Very Severe Cyclone and is heading towards Saurashtra. More updates soon. Stay safe Folks!https://t.co/7lMHpmvpHG — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 12, 2019

#Satellite Imagery showing cloud band on the West Coast due to #CycloneVayu. #Vayu #VayuCyclone #Gujarat needs to prepare for the storm that is to come pic.twitter.com/4jdIYLmiul — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 11, 2019

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13," as per Mumbai regional office, India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is located in the Arabian Sea, about 350 km west-northwest of Goa, 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 530 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat), it said.

