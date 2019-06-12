Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department

Published: Jun 12, 2019, 10:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Disaster Management Department has issued a warning for the citizens of Mumbai to stay safe and avoid shoreline areas in wake of Cyclone Vayu heading Gujarat

Mumbai Police on Twitter alert residents of Mumbai about the extreme climatic changes due to CycloneVayu heading towards Gujarat coast. According to the Mumbai Police, the city will witness heavy winds and showers hence warning people to avoid venturing into the sea or near beaches. They advised people to stay away from the shoreline and avoid parking their vehicles under trees to avoid damages. Apart from the Mumbai police, the Disaster Management Department has also issued a warning for the citizens of the city to stay safe and avoid shoreline areas.

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Tuesday. The weathermen also said the speed of "Vayu" has increased to 17 km per hour in the last six hours of the evening. The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive a widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13. The department has warned fishermen against venturing
into sea as the cyclonic storm is getting intensified.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13," as per Mumbai regional office, India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is located in the Arabian Sea, about 350 km west-northwest of Goa, 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 530 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat), it said.

