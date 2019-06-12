Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm warning issued for tomorrow in Gujarat

Published: Jun 12, 2019, 09:50 IST | mid-day online desk

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region on June 13, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph around the morning of 13 June 2019," the IMD said in a statement.

Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Diu. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June, according to IMD.

After taking stock of the current weather condition, the weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for cyclonic storm Vayu and predicted heavy downpour at several pockets in Gujarat. "Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in districts of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar," the IMD stated in its bulletin today.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Gujarat coast from June 13 to June 16. The IAF C-17 aircraft has landed in Jamnagar with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to carry out humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions for the people affected by the cyclonic storm.

