Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm warning issued for tomorrow in Gujarat

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region on June 13, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

JUST IN: Severe #CycloneVayu has become a Very Severe Cyclone and is heading towards Saurashtra. More updates soon. Stay safe Folks!https://t.co/7lMHpmvpHG — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 12, 2019

#Satellite Imagery showing cloud band on the West Coast due to #CycloneVayu. #Vayu #VayuCyclone #Gujarat needs to prepare for the storm that is to come pic.twitter.com/4jdIYLmiul — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 11, 2019

Deputy Director General (DDG), India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, KS Hosalikar: Very severe cyclonic storm #Vayu is now at 280 km south-southwest of Mumbai. Winds over North Maharashtra coast are very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph today. A windy day. — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

#CycloneVAYU over East-Central Arabian sea intensifies into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 12, 2019

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph around the morning of 13 June 2019," the IMD said in a statement.

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13. Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Diu. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June, according to IMD.

SCS ‘VAYU’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm near latitude 17.1°N and longitude 70.6°E is about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, 320 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

It is likely to cross Gujarat coast between around Veraval . pic.twitter.com/xe8EmORHK6 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2019

‘VAYU’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm near latitude 17.1°N and longitude 70.6°E is about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, 320 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

It is likely to cross #Gujarat coast between around Veraval . pic.twitter.com/HTW2RgRdmM — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) June 12, 2019

After taking stock of the current weather condition, the weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for cyclonic storm Vayu and predicted heavy downpour at several pockets in Gujarat. "Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in districts of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar," the IMD stated in its bulletin today.

VSCS ‘VAYU’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea is about 340 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in morning of 13th June 2019. pic.twitter.com/0Qqj4rqiai — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2019

#IMD The Severe Cyclonic Storm #VAYU is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours.



It is very likely to cross Gujarat around Veraval & Diu region with wind speed 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph during early morning of 13th June 2019 pic.twitter.com/6rk7VRDLbe — Mukesh Kumar (@Mukeshias) June 11, 2019

It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Gujarat coast from June 13 to June 16. The IAF C-17 aircraft has landed in Jamnagar with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to carry out humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions for the people affected by the cyclonic storm.

