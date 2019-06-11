Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers
Two boys in Kandivli and five stray dogs in Kurla were electrocuted to death in separate incidents after the Monday showers
Mumbai's first pre-monsoon showers led to twin tragedies in the city. Two children were electrocuted on Monday night in Kandivli East. The victims identified as Rushabh Tiwari (10) and Tushar Jha (11) were both residents of Vimladevi chawl in Poisar. According to the Times of India, The incident took place at 10.51 pm and the boys were pronounced dead when brought to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Samta Nagar police recorded two accidental death cases.
In another incident, five stray dogs got electrocuted on Sunday at Kurla’s 90 Feet Road after they trotted on an iron manhole lid next to a power box. Police have issued a notice to Adani Electricity, which reportedly supplies power to the locality, asking it to submit a report on the cause of electrocution. "A letter has been issued to the electricity company to furnish a report on the problem that led to the electrocution," said Kishore Sawant, Saki Naka senior inspector.
A spokesperson from Adani Electricity stated, "This incident occurred beyond AEML's point of supply and we do not have any open cable in this vicinity. However, we have reported the incident to the electrical inspector in PWD and have requested for investigation. At AEML, safety is our first priority and we encourage everyone to practice safety."
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai receives cyclonic rain before monsoon hits around June 15
- Mumbai: Esplanade holds key to heritage tag for whole precinct
- Mumbai Crime: Auto driver threatens to sever traffic cop's head, arrested in Khar
- Mumbai: NEET topper's face in ads of 3 different classes raises hackles
- Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH
- Mumbai: Chaos alert as BMC shuts old bridges in Juhu and Oshiwara
- Politicians to plant 9,000 trees for the 3,000 hacked over Metro 4 work
- Dr Ram Puniyani: To label me anti-Hindu is a carefully constructed prism'
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Court proceedings in Dr Payal Tadvi's case to be recorded on video
- Mumbai Crime: IIT scholar who stalked woman for 5 years held in Bihar
- BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi: New zoo will help preserve Aarey better
- Sewri police arrest 'smart' thieves; discover plan to rob jewellery shops
- Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers
- Nmami Agarwal: Celebrity nutritionist who has trained Manushi Chhillar
- Mumbai Rains: City welcomes first heavy showers of monsoon
- Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in all-white ensemble
- Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet
- Tanuja on the road to recovery; Kajol shares a picture with mother
- Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- Yuvraj Singh: Cricket taught me to fight, fall, dust myself and get up
- World Cup 2019: ICC needs to take a serious look at the LED bails
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead