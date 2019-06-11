Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers

mumbai-rains

Two boys in Kandivli and five stray dogs in Kurla were electrocuted to death in separate incidents after the Monday showers

Mumbai's first pre-monsoon showers led to twin tragedies in the city. Two children were electrocuted on Monday night in Kandivli East. The victims identified as Rushabh Tiwari (10) and Tushar Jha (11) were both residents of Vimladevi chawl in Poisar. According to the Times of India, The incident took place at 10.51 pm and the boys were pronounced dead when brought to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Samta Nagar police recorded two accidental death cases.

In another incident, five stray dogs got electrocuted on Sunday at Kurla’s 90 Feet Road after they trotted on an iron manhole lid next to a power box. Police have issued a notice to Adani Electricity, which reportedly supplies power to the locality, asking it to submit a report on the cause of electrocution. "A letter has been issued to the electricity company to furnish a report on the problem that led to the electrocution," said Kishore Sawant, Saki Naka senior inspector.

A spokesperson from Adani Electricity stated, "This incident occurred beyond AEML's point of supply and we do not have any open cable in this vicinity. However, we have reported the incident to the electrical inspector in PWD and have requested for investigation. At AEML, safety is our first priority and we encourage everyone to practice safety."

