Mumbai Crime: Auto driver threatens to sever traffic cop's head, arrested in Khar

crime

According to the police, on Sunday evening, the constable on duty stopped the auto driver Deepak Sharma after he was caught while entering a no-entry zone in Khar

Representational picture

An auto driver was arrested by the Khar police after a chase that lasted several hours, for threatening to sever the head of a traffic police constable on Sunday. According to the police, on Sunday evening, the constable on duty stopped the auto driver Deepak Sharma after he was caught while entering a no-entry zone.

"The constable, while issuing a challan, found that there were pending penalties on the auto that amounted to Rs 5,000. The constable told Sharma to make the full payment," said an officer from Bandra Traffic division.

After paying up, Sharma became angry and got into an altercation with the traffic cop, but left soon after.

"A few minutes later, he came back and threw a chit at the traffic cop and told him to stop him from murdering him [the cop] if he could and fled," the officer added. The driver also dared constable to inform the police. The constable approached the Khar police and an offence was registered.

"As the auto driver had previous records, we took them seriously and started searching for him," the officer added.

While tracking the accused, the police found Sharma's first location at Carter Road but the accused escaped from there as soon as he spotted us.

The team then tracked him to National College, but he escaped once again. He was finally found around 11pm at Khar Danda.

He was arrested under sections 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating to find out more about the nature of the threat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates