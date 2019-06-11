Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet
A woman passenger created panic and delayed a flight by several hours when she pushed open the emergency exit thinking it was the toilet door
While on a flight, things are pretty easy to navigate and you always have the cabin crew to always help when needed. Despite all this help, there are some passengers who manage to pull off the weirdest and random stunts, one such act was performed by a woman who mistook a flight's emergency exit for the toilet door.
A woman passenger onboard Pakistan International Airlines pushed open the emergency exit thinking it was the toilet door. Fortunately, this took place when the plane was on the runway, ready to take off. “The PIA flight, PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate,” a PIA spokesperson told the press. According to India Times, the passengers had to be offloaded from the plane with their luggage was removed too. They were given hotels to stay in, as the flight was delayed for seven hours. All because this woman couldn't read the exit sign.
In a similar incident, a GoAir passenger created a stir on a Delhi-Patna flight by trying to open the emergency door mid-air mistaking it for a toilet door. The passengers onboard claimed the man got up from his seat and went directly for the emergency exit. Some panicked passengers held him back before he could open it.
