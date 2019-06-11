Tanuja on the road to recovery; Kajol shares a picture with mother

bollywood

Kajol shared a picture on social media with mother Tanuja who recently underwent surgery

Kajol shared a picture on social media with mother Tanuja who recently underwent surgery. The veteran actress was undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Tanuja, who was diagnosed with diverticulitis, has undergone surgery. An official at the Lilavati Hospital here told IANS earlier that Tanuja was doing fine post surgery. The official added that the actress was expected to be in the hospital for a week. Diverticulitis is inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Kajol wrote, "This is just a great big thank you to everyone who has called and prayed and thought of us. This smile that you see is of sheer gratitude (sic)," Kads captioned the black and white picture of the two. Though Tanuja looks frail, the smile is a sign that she is on the road to recovery. Tanuja was diagnosed with abdominal pain, which needed immediate hospitalisation.

Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in projects like Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar. She is known for films like Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor.

Kajol's father-in-law and a popular stunt and action choreographer of the Hindi film industry, and Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, passed away on May 27, 2019. The actress shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering Veeru Devgan

