Mumbai receives cyclonic rain before monsoon hits around June 15

Mumbaikars frustrated with the rising heat and humidity got a soothing reply from the sky on Monday evening as showers drenched the city. These, however, are neither monsoon nor pre-monsoon showers as the rain is due to a combination of a cyclone passing near Mumbai and weather conditions in the city. Experts are calling it a cyclonic rain and the city is likely to see a few more showers in the next few hours.

Director of the Indian Meteorological Department Krishnanand Hosalikar explained, "There is a deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea and Lakshadweep, which is moving northwards. It is moving at a speed of 15 kmph in the last six hours and lies centred at 5.30 pm IST on Monday and is near Mumbai, some 680 km southwest. It was likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm for 12 hours and a more severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours."

Mumbai gets a lashing of rain on Monday evening. Pic/Nimesh Dave

He also clarified that the cyclone is not expected to cross over Mumbai as it is already moving northwards to cross Gujarat Coast. A cyclone alert has been issued for Gujarat Coast. There was limited visibility at the Mumbai Airport leading to suspension of services for a while and about 11 flights were diverted to Delhi and other locations. Suburban train services on both Central and Western Railways were disrupted after pantographs of trains got entangled at Bandra and Kopar.

