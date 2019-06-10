Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall, thunder recorded in several parts of City

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 22:32 IST | mid-day online desk

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city on Monday

Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder was recorded in Kharghar, Dombivli and Kalva in the evening. Lighting flashes and thunder was witnessed at Kurla and parts of Navi Mumbai.

On Sunday too there were rains and a dust storm in the city. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city on Monday.

Maximum temperature touched 39 degree Celsius on Monday and the mercury is likely to drop slightly in the region in upcoming days, according to the weather department.

The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.

The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast. Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region.

The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and West Bengal.

While lighting flashes and thunder was witnessed at Kurla and parts of Navi Mumbai, people on Twitter shared videos and photos of the rains.

