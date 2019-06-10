Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall, thunder recorded in several parts of City
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city on Monday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder was recorded in Kharghar, Dombivli and Kalva in the evening. Lighting flashes and thunder was witnessed at Kurla and parts of Navi Mumbai.
Pics by Ashish Rane
On Sunday too there were rains and a dust storm in the city. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city on Monday.
Recorded at 10.09am today. Cyclone building up in Arabian Sea. Coastal #Kerala, #Karnataka & #Mumbai to experience wind & rains.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uJedGXnXdc— Gopikrishnan AðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@GopiSpeaks) June 10, 2019
Maximum temperature touched 39 degree Celsius on Monday and the mercury is likely to drop slightly in the region in upcoming days, according to the weather department.
Pics by Ashish Rane
The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.
♦ A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area & eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019
depression during next 48 hours over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea.1/2
Pic by Nimesh Dave
The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast. Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region.
Pic by Ashish Raje
The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and West Bengal.
Pics by Ashish Rane
Departure of Maximum temperatures from normal recorded today at 1730 hrs IST: pic.twitter.com/B31sP2mXoQ— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019
While lighting flashes and thunder was witnessed at Kurla and parts of Navi Mumbai, people on Twitter shared videos and photos of the rains.
Heavy thunderstorms in Kurla @mid_day#mumbairains#mumbai #Rains #Monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/7qmf8glxKi— Anuraag Kamble/à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂ (@AnuragANK) June 10, 2019
Finally the #Rains make an official entry In Mumbai— Ketan Nardhani (@ketan83) June 10, 2019
We’re sorry for being so mean to the environment,a lot of us are trying real hard... Anyways it is SHOWTIME!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lPN1zfDDIn
10 minutes of first rains, and it's already flooding. Main rouu ya hasoo? ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ #MumbaiRains #laggayibhai #randomhashtags #mixedemotions pic.twitter.com/freafJFCxU— Mahavir Chopra (@themahavir) June 10, 2019
5 drops of rain and some people are like ...#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ouOHo7OX7y— Shyam (@ShyamSays) June 10, 2019
Too much rains— Tejas Bhalerao (@tejasbhalerao) June 10, 2019
Finally Monsoon arrives#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/03UEnyYZKl
Every minute curiously spent to capture this picture is totally worth the shot. Welcome Monsoon #shotoniphone #thunderstorm #mumbairains #nofliter pic.twitter.com/LG6xhkT1if— Rohan Mantri (@rohanmantri) June 10, 2019
Upcoming season in #Mumbai...— Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) June 10, 2019
And the Countdown starts....#MumbaiRains #bindasladki #Monsoon #Monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/6fxVXHrvuX
It's that time of the year again. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CRMghJJ62k— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) June 10, 2019
Mumbaikars welcoming #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2Xe9BPe2Kf— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 10, 2019
Finally the rains , Powai#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/vG7tQXSOiP— Loki (@dracus1) June 9, 2019
This is such a treat to my eyes !!! #Matunga #wetroads #Mumbairains ! pic.twitter.com/Oy6dPGPPrp— snehal pathak (@snehalpathak5) June 9, 2019
