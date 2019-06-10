Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall, thunder recorded in several parts of City

mumbai-rains

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city on Monday

Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder was recorded in Kharghar, Dombivli and Kalva in the evening. Lighting flashes and thunder was witnessed at Kurla and parts of Navi Mumbai.

Pics by Ashish Rane

On Sunday too there were rains and a dust storm in the city. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy sky in the morning hours with the possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall for the city on Monday.

Maximum temperature touched 39 degree Celsius on Monday and the mercury is likely to drop slightly in the region in upcoming days, according to the weather department.



Pics by Ashish Rane

The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.

♦ A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area & eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a

depression during next 48 hours over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea.1/2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019

Pic by Nimesh Dave

The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast. Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region.

Pic by Ashish Raje

The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and West Bengal.



Pics by Ashish Rane

Departure of Maximum temperatures from normal recorded today at 1730 hrs IST: pic.twitter.com/B31sP2mXoQ — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019

While lighting flashes and thunder was witnessed at Kurla and parts of Navi Mumbai, people on Twitter shared videos and photos of the rains.

Finally the #Rains make an official entry In Mumbai

We’re sorry for being so mean to the environment,a lot of us are trying real hard... Anyways it is SHOWTIME!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lPN1zfDDIn — Ketan Nardhani (@ketan83) June 10, 2019

5 drops of rain and some people are like ...#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ouOHo7OX7y — Shyam (@ShyamSays) June 10, 2019

Too much rains

Finally Monsoon arrives#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/03UEnyYZKl — Tejas Bhalerao (@tejasbhalerao) June 10, 2019

It's that time of the year again. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CRMghJJ62k — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) June 10, 2019

How are you enjoying this rain?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates