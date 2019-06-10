Cyclone likely to hit Arabian Sea, Mumbai to receive heavy showers from tomorrow
The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra stated
After Sunday’s drizzle, Mumbai is expected to witness heavy pre-monsoon showers by June 11. Eastern and central suburbs and the island city received light showers on Sunday which are now likely to intensify over the next few days due to a cyclonic storm. A low-pressure zone created over the Arabian sea and an offshore trough over the western coast from Maharashtra to Kerala have sped up the arrival of the rains.
Recorded at 10.09am today. Cyclone building up in Arabian Sea. Coastal #Kerala, #Karnataka & #Mumbai to experience wind & rains.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uJedGXnXdc— Gopikrishnan Að®ð³ (@GopiSpeaks) June 10, 2019
♦ A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area & eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019
depression during next 48 hours over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea.1/2
The maximum temperature on Sunday hit 34.8 degrees in Colaba and 35.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz with relatively high humidity at 91 per cent and 71 per cent respectively. The weather portal predicts heavy rainfall in Konkan region, including Mumbai, over the coming week. “It is very likely to be 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka and South Maharashtra coasts. Sea conditions are very likely to be rough over the above areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas during the same period,” the IMD warned.
Departure of Maximum temperatures from normal recorded today at 1730 hrs IST: pic.twitter.com/B31sP2mXoQ— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019
A depression has formed over southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep & eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0530 hrs IST of 10th June near 11.7°N/71.0°E. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm. For details kindly visit https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/PhWLdSWYFb— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2019
The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.
Weather forecast & warning based on 0830 hours IST of 09.06.2019 pic.twitter.com/y4aCTO2Rit— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019
The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast. Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region. The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and West Bengal.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai Rains: City to experience heavy showers for next 24-48 hours