Cyclone likely to hit Arabian Sea, Mumbai to receive heavy showers from tomorrow

mumbai-rains

The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra stated

Representational image

After Sunday’s drizzle, Mumbai is expected to witness heavy pre-monsoon showers by June 11. Eastern and central suburbs and the island city received light showers on Sunday which are now likely to intensify over the next few days due to a cyclonic storm. A low-pressure zone created over the Arabian sea and an offshore trough over the western coast from Maharashtra to Kerala have sped up the arrival of the rains.

♦ A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area & eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a

depression during next 48 hours over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea.1/2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019

The maximum temperature on Sunday hit 34.8 degrees in Colaba and 35.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz with relatively high humidity at 91 per cent and 71 per cent respectively. The weather portal predicts heavy rainfall in Konkan region, including Mumbai, over the coming week. “It is very likely to be 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka and South Maharashtra coasts. Sea conditions are very likely to be rough over the above areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas during the same period,” the IMD warned.

Departure of Maximum temperatures from normal recorded today at 1730 hrs IST: pic.twitter.com/B31sP2mXoQ — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019

A depression has formed over southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep & eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0530 hrs IST of 10th June near 11.7°N/71.0°E. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm. For details kindly visit https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/PhWLdSWYFb — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2019

The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.

Weather forecast & warning based on 0830 hours IST of 09.06.2019 pic.twitter.com/y4aCTO2Rit — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2019

The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast. Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region. The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and West Bengal.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates