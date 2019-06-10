Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
Mumbai would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)
Parts of Mumbai received rainfall accompanied by thunder on Sunday night giving much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat. Some areas of Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Bhandup to Mulund area recorded their first showers. There were light showers in Navi Mumbai which led to 4-5 bikes skidding at the slipper Palm Beach Road. The Fire Brigade was then called to spread soil on the road to avoid further accidents in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.
Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Pic/Sneha Kharabe
The maximum temperature was at 35.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature was a normal 28.8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.
#MumbaiRains have begun, all thanks to the system in the #ArabianSea. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RpewKk5rLs— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 9, 2019
Embrace whatever pre monsoon #rain brings. Morning Sky suggests few spells of shower . Its time for âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ, #waterlogging & #MumbaiTraffic Welcome #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Llc2QWPGn6— Amit Chakravarty (@Amit_Photowalla) June 10, 2019
First rains of the season. Light shower in Mumbai #Mumbai #rains pic.twitter.com/CubQGujtZI— Sonit Jain (@sonitjain) June 9, 2019
However, not all parts of the city witnessed pre-monsoon showers and that some netizens also took to Twitter to convey the same.
Where? #MumbaiRains can’t see any droplet in #Goregaon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Neha Arya (@AaryaNeha) June 9, 2019
Is it raining everywhere except in Bandra?? Come into my arms #MumbaiRains I love you— Amrita Korwar (@Arkelle) June 9, 2019
Maharashtra has for long remained under the grip of drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding.
âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂIt's Rainy Here âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ #Welcometomumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vuzMxrZjHw— Harshad Anil Bhatkar (@HarshadBhatkar) June 9, 2019
Finally the rains , Powai#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/vG7tQXSOiP— Loki (@dracus1) June 9, 2019
