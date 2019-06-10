Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 09:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

Rains at Seawood. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Parts of Mumbai received rainfall accompanied by thunder on Sunday night giving much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat. Some areas of Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Bhandup to Mulund area recorded their first showers. There were light showers in Navi Mumbai which led to 4-5 bikes skidding at the slipper Palm Beach Road. The Fire Brigade was then called to spread soil on the road to avoid further accidents in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

Spreading soilPic/Sneha Kharabe

MUMBAI WEATHER

Sand soilPic/Sneha Kharabe

The maximum temperature was at 35.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature was a normal 28.8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

However, not all parts of the city witnessed pre-monsoon showers and that some netizens also took to Twitter to convey the same.

Maharashtra has for long remained under the grip of drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding.

